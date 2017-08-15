Several members of MS-13 gang arrested in central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Multiple members of the MS-13 gang have been arrested in central Ohio, according to federal authorities.

According to a release by the Department of Justice, federal and local law enforcement agencies in central Ohio and Indiana arrested 11 people Tuesday morning associated with the MS-13 gang.

Officials are expected to release more details of the charges during a news conference at 12:45pm, today, but stated there are 15 total people facing charges related to gang activity.

