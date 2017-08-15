Tiki torch manufacturer president ‘appalled’ at protesters

By Published:
In this photo taken Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, multiple white nationalist groups march with torches through the UVA campus in Charlottesville, Va. (Mykal McEldowney/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — The head of the Georgia-based company that makes Tiki torches says he was offended by images of white supremacists marching through Charlottesville, Virginia, using his company’s products.

W.C. Bradley Co. President and CEO Marc Olivie told the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Monday that the Columbus-based company’s staff was “appalled and saddened” that the torches were “used by people who promote bigotry and hatred.”

Many of the protesters who marched Friday carried Tiki torches. The Tiki brand is a product of Lamplight, a Wisconsin company that is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bradley company. Lamplight made a Facebook post Saturday saying, in part, “TIKI Brand is not associated in any way with the events that took place in Charlottesville and are deeply saddened and disappointed.”

