Who are you voting for? Here’s a second look at the first week of AGT live performances

(WCMH) — Twelve performers took the stage Monday night for the first round of live performances on America’s Got Talent.
Wednesday at 8pm, the seven acts moving to the semifinal round will be revealed. Season 11 winner Grace VanderWaal will also perform.
Christian Guardino
Artyon & Paige
In the Stairwell
The Singing Trump
Angelica Hale
Bello Nock
Just Jerk
Puddles Pity Party
Preacher Lawson
Billy & Emily England
Yoli Mayor
Darci Lynne
America’s Got Talent airs Tuesday and Wednesday at 8pm on NBC4.