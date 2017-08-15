Who are you voting for? Here’s a second look at the first week of AGT live performances

(WCMH) — Twelve performers took the stage Monday night for the first round of live performances on America’s Got Talent.

Wednesday at 8pm, the seven acts moving to the semifinal round will be revealed. Season 11 winner Grace VanderWaal will also perform.

Christian Guardino

Artyon & Paige

In the Stairwell

The Singing Trump

Angelica Hale

Bello Nock

Just Jerk

Puddles Pity Party

Preacher Lawson

Billy & Emily England

Yoli Mayor

Darci Lynne

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesday and Wednesday at 8pm on NBC4.

 

 

 

 

 

