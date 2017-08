COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have arrested a woman accused of robbing three east Columbus stores in July.

Monique Myshay Knekleian was recently arrested by Reynoldsburg police and charged with multiple robberies, according to Columbus police.

She is suspected of robbing CVS, Kroger and Walgreens stores in Columbus over a two day period in July.

Reynoldsburg police also charged her with robbing another Walgreens store.

She is being held on a $150,000 bond.