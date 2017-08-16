Body camera video of Tanger Outlets shooting released

SUNBURY, OH (WCMH) – The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office has released video of a deputy-involved shooting that happened last week at the Tanger Outlets near Sunbury.

According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, it started around 8pm on August 8 with a shoplifting call at the OshKosh B’gosh store at the Tanger Outlet Mall. Deputies on bike patrol found the suspect in her vehicle in the back of the parking lot.

The video starts just seconds before the shooting. As Deputy Josh Clarke tries to open the driver’s side door of a pickup truck, a Deputy Alex Richison moves in and breaks the window.

The driver, identified as 28-year-old Alana Hissong, then pulls away, knocking Clarke down in the process. Richison then draws his gun and opens fire at the car.

There is no audio during the first 30 seconds of the video. The body cameras are designed to save video from 30 seconds before the record button is pressed. The audio recording begins after the button is pressed.

**WARNING: Raw video contains strong language.**

“Radio, she took off, she’s in a Dodge Dakota, dark green color,” Richison radioed to dispatchers. “When she started driving her vehicle at us, I shot at her.”

“Seriously, over a theft. All this, over a freaking theft,” Richison remarked, as he sat down to catch his breath.

The driver got away and started heading east, away from the mall. That’s when a nearby deputy started chasing the suspect.

Video from one of the pursuing deputies shows the moments after Hissong crashes during the chase.

“You guys scared me, you guys shot at me and broke my window,” Hissong said while being arrested. “They busted my window and I was scared, I promise.”

“Because you hit a deputy,” another deputy responded.

**WARNING: Raw video contains strong language.**

A Sunbury police officer interjected in the exchange, saying, “You’ve got nothing to say. Don’t say nothing. You have the right to remain silent. Use it.”

Sheriff Russell Martin said Hissong was hospitalized with minor injuries. She was charged with robbery, fleeing eluding, impaired driving, failure to yield, driving under suspension and driving without a seatbelt.

Bond was set at $125,000 for the robbery and fleeing charges. As of Wednesday evening, she remains in the Delaware County Jail.