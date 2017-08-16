Columbus police say they are prepared in the event of violent gatherings

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The images from Charlottesville shocked the nation. Total chaos broke out, resulting in a white supremacist driving through a crowd of people killing one woman. Commander Robert Strausbaugh with Columbus Police saw it all unfold on his television set.

“I started taking notes on things that I saw things that I wanted to make sure our personnel was able to defend against,” said Strausbaugh.

Commander Strausbaugh tells NBC4 the department is more than prepared should a large outbreak of violence happen during a protest. He said technology is one of the main tools used.

“If it’s a preplanned event, and we know about it, we have our towers that we can put up.In our towers we assign officers,” said Strausbaugh

Commander Strausbaugh said those towers, in addition to their helicopters, have live cameras. He said Columbus has had its share of white supremacists rallying in the city.

“We actually put up fences around the organizers of the klan , then there’s a buffer zone and for any other protest organizers to try and keep them apart form each other,” said Strausbaugh.

During large gatherings and protests, commander Strausbaugh said the department keeps officers on horses and on bikes, but says one of the most important things to CPD is keeping officers trained in tactic crowd management.

“Our advance training lieutenant just went to a conference in Washington D.C. that was hosted by the 25 largest police departments in the us so they can talk about civil disobedience and crowd management techniques,” said Strausbaugh.

Strausbaugh said Columbus law enforcement is very much in tuned with the first amendment and support the constitution, but has a warning has a warning to keep you safe.

“If you come to a peaceful protest, and you start to find that that protest is no longer peaceful, leave get out of the area as quickly as possible,” said Strausbaugh.