Dublin police still looking for driver who injured high school senior

DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) — It’s been two and a half weeks since a local high school senior was hit by a car in Dublin. The driver took off and police still don’t have any leads. Dublin Police and the boy’s mom are asking for the public’s help to identify the driver.

Denitra Johnson said her 18-year-old son David Calloway is still recovering at Riverside Methodist Hospital after being upgraded out of the ICU on Monday.

She said he’s supposed to start his senior year at South High School next week, but Johnson said he won’t be able to join his classmates for the first day. She said he still has a long road ahead.

Johnson wants to know who hurt her son.

“Just have a heart, because it’s hurting my heart right now. I have to see my son like this every day.”

Dublin Police said Calloway was hit in front of the McDonald’s across from the Mall at Tuttle Crossing just before midnight on July 30th. The driver took off leaving Calloway in the street with a fractured spine, broken shoulder and other internal injuries according to Johnson.

“I don’t think it’s human like and they still haven’t came forward to say anything,” said Johnson. “He’s in constant pain, that’s for sure, and he has a long road to recovery.”

Johnson said her son is Bipolar and had been dropped off at a bus stop near the mall by police after he was found wandering around the Columbus Zoo confused.

“He was supposed to get on the bus to come home but that never happened.”

She said he doesn’t remember how he got hit. What breaks her heart is who could leave him. She wants answers.

“It would mean justice for my son and that’s all I really want is justice.”

Police said they have some surveillance video from a neighboring business of Calloway, but not a clear image of the suspect.

Police are asking for tips. You can call Dublin Police at 614-889-1112 or leave an anonymous tip online here: http://dublinohiousa.gov/police-news/crime-reporting-and-prevention/