Former presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush: ‘America must reject racial bigotry’

Published:
FILE - In this April 25, 2013, file photo, Former President George H.W. Bush, left, applauds with Laura Bush after former President George W. Bush's speech during the dedication of the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Former Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush say in a joint statement that “America must always reject racial bigotry, anti-Semitism and hatred in all forms.”

Their comments come a day after President Donald Trump gave weight to the complaints of white nationalists by declaring at a press conference that counterprotesters shared the blame for violence that erupted last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Bushes, both Republicans, say that as they pray for Charlottesville, they’re reminded of “that city’s most prominent citizen in the Declaration of Independence: We are all created equal and endowed by our Creator with unalienable rights.”

They’re referring to Thomas Jefferson.

