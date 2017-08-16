Franklin County deputies searching for driver after bicyclist killed in crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Deputies are searching for the driver of a vehicle after a bicyclist was killed in a crash along Agler Road.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:38am, Joshua Richardson III, was riding a bike on Agler Road near Fern Avenue in Clinton Township when an unknown vehicle struck him.

Deputies say the unidentified driver of the vehicle didn’t stop after the crash.

Richardson was taken to Grant Medical Center where he was late pronounced dead.

Anyone with information regarding this crash can contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Unit at 614-525-6113.

The crash remains under investigation.