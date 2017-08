HILLIARD, OH (WCMH) — Police in Hilliard are asking for information on a graffiti vandal that has been tagging property since last year.

According to the Hilliard Division of Police, since 2016, officers have taken numerous reports of graffiti with the tag “SYKE” on property.

Police say the vandalized areas have increased in the last month throughout the area and include city property.

Anyone with information can call Hilliard Division of Police Lt. Ron Clark at 614-334-2327.