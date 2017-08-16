Movie starring Sylvester Stallone to soon begin filming in Mansfield; extras wanted

MANSFIELD, OH (WCMH) – Producers of a new movie starring Sylvester Stallone are looking for extras to play a role in the film.

“Escape Plan 3” is expected to begin filming in Mansfield on September 18. The film will feature Sylvester Stallone and Dave Bautista.

Two crew members from the film spoke before Mansfield City Council Tuesday, WKYC reported.

Most of the film will be filmed at the Ohio State Reformatory, according to the crew.

The former prison has been used in the production of several movies, television shows and other productions over the years.

In 1989, the Ohio State Reformatory was used for prison scenes in the movie “Tango & Cash,” also starring Sylvester Stallone.

The prison is perhaps best known for its role in the 1994 film “The Shawshank Redemption.”

“Escape Plan 3” is a sequel to the 2013 film “Escape Plan.” In the original film, Stallone plays a security consultant who is known for being a skilled escape artist. Things go awry after he is hired to test a seemingly escape-proof prison.

“Escape Plan 2” is scheduled to be released in 2018, according to IMDB.

The release date of “Escape Plan 3” is unclear.

According to a casting call from the Greater Cleveland Film Commission, Angela Boehm Casting is looking for extras.

If you are interested in being an extra, visit www.angelaboehmcasting.com and fill out a free profile.

