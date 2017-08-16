Reynoldsburg superintendent hopes to draw lessons from Charlottesville

REYNOLDSBURG, OH (WCMH) — The new Reynoldsburg City Schools Superintendent, Melvin Brown, is using the events in Charlottesville to spread a message of encouragement on the first day of school.

Brown posted a message on the district’s website to encourage everyone to stand in solidarity saying…

As we start a new school year, over the weekend, our country was reminded of many of our past ills and the destructive nature of divisiveness in our humanity. We stand in solidarity with the citizens of Charlottesville, Virginia as they continue to deal with the aftermath of the abhorrent events of the weekend. While this country was founded on the ideals of free speech and assembly, we should express ourselves respectfully and without hate. We must not tolerate racism, threats, intimidation, or violence of any sort and reject those who purvey such beliefs. As a community, we will always fight to eliminate bigotry and racism, not only within our schools and our city, but within our state and country. We will always condemn any intolerance or violence. We must rely on our partners such as first responders, city officials and community members to work together to ensure tolerance and safety are a first priority within our District. We teach our children kindness, respect, acceptance, inclusiveness and appreciation for all humankind. We must set an example for them, as we are their leaders today, and they will be the leaders of tomorrow.

Brown’s mission this school year is to take education to a new level. That starts with spreading a message against racism, and accepting diversity.

“We should not shy away from the things that make us different, that makes us better, it makes us whole. And I wanted our kids to understand that there is life way beyond Reynoldsburg,” said Brown.

Brown lived in Virginia for 39 years. He attended college an hour away from Charlottesville and recalls protesting at a KKK rally his freshman year.

He wants to share his life experiences and set an example for students.

“We often have differences in life and that’s okay. But we have to also learn to agree to disagree and agree without being disagreeable,” said Brown.

A message that will be shared in Craig Althoff’s social studies class.

“There is that dark mark on the country. You are always going have some sort of racial undertones when you are talking about American history, so if you ignore that you really do your kids a disservice,” said Althoff.

Superintendent Brown says the district will continue to teach students about the importance of accepting one another throughout the school year.