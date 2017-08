LOS ANGELES (WCMH) — A man has climbed a crane after a pursuit near Los Angeles Wednesday evening.

According to NBC Los Angeles, the pursuit went through the Carson area, weaving in and out of opposite lanes and reaching speeds of 90mph on surface streets.

At one point, he stuck his head out the window, exchanging words with deputies.

He entered a dock at the Port of Los Angeles, eventually climbing a crane at the West Basin Container Terminal.

Police said the man is suspected of stealing a car.