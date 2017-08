COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a shooting on the north side of Columbus early Wednesday morning.

Police and medics were called to the 900 block of E. 13th Avenue just after 1:30 am.

Police say they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

The victim was taken to OSU Hospital in stable condition.

Witnesses told police that an unknown suspect fired into the house when multiple people were inside.

There is no suspect information at this time.