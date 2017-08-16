RALEIGH, NC (WRAL) A North Carolina Central University student was arrested Tuesday in connection with a Monday night protest in which a Confederate statue in front of Durham County’s former courthouse was pulled down.

Takiyah Fatima Thompson, 22, was charged with participation in a riot with property damage in excess of $1,500 and inciting others to riot where property damage exceeds $1,500, both felonies, as well as damage to real property and disorderly conduct by injury to a statue, both misdemeanors.

Thompson used a ladder to scale the podium on which the Confederate Soldiers Monument had stood since 1924, then climbed the statue and wrapped a strap around it so other protesters could pull it down.

Durham County Sheriff Mike Andrews said Tuesday that his deputies were working to identify others involved in the incident and plan to pursue felony charges against them.

“Let me be clear, no one is getting away with what happened. We will find the people responsible,” Andrews said during an afternoon news conference. “We can all agree yesterday went too far. Yesterday was not the Durham that I know.”

Thompson and several other protesters said they are part of the Durham chapter of the Workers World Party. According to their website, they are a”revolutionary socialist organization, engaging in struggles for the working class and the oppressed”.