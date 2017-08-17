Bank robbery leads to bomb scare in Marion

MARION, OH (WCMH) — Police say a bank robbery turned into a bomb scare Thursday afternoon after a man left behind a suspicious box. Marion police and multiple agencies were called in for backup.

Marion police tell NBC4’s Elyse Chengery a man walked briskly through the front doors of Union Bank and up to a bank teller. They say he demanded money and told employees not to call police because he has a bomb.

“It was in a box that he was carrying into the bank and alleged to have some kind of a detonation switch that was with it. We obviously did get the bank cleared out pretty quickly and fortunately it was not an active device,”  said Lieutenant BJ Gruber of Marion Police Department.

Five employees were inside the bank at the time of he robbery. Police say once the suspect got the cash, he ran out of the bank and through the parking lot.

Gruber says the suspect that police are looking for is a white male approximately six feet tall weighing between 140 and 150 pounds.

“It looks like he’s concealing his right eye that bandage goes across his right eye and head wearing a ball cap and some other typical clothing,” said Gruber.

Police say he was wearing a gray hat, dark grey shirt with white stripes, and dark khaki pants.

The bank remained closed for the rest of the day.

If you have any information or if the suspect looks familiar, police ask that you call police immediately.

