Barcelona police say van jumps sidewalk, causes injuries

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Police in the northern Spanish city of Barcelona say a white van has jumped the sidewalk in the city’s historic Las Ramblas district.

Police say on their Twitter account there are possibly several injured.

The El Pais newspaper said several people were left lying on the ground. Police cordoned off the street and shut down its stores.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.