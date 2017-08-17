Katy Perry’s Columbus concert rescheduled due to production delays

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Schottenstein Center announced that the upcoming Katy Perry concert has been rescheduled.

According to the Schottenstein Perry’s concert scheduled for September 7, has been delayed to September 24 because of production issues.

“Due to unavoidable production delays, major elements of my tour stage design could not be available for me to rehearse on until this week,” Perry said in a statement. “I’m sorry for any inconvenience this causes, but hope everyone who sees the show will agree it was worth the wait.”

The venue says all tickets purchased for the September 7 concert will be honored for the new date, and refunds will also available.