Katy Perry’s Columbus concert rescheduled due to production delays

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2017, file photo, Katy Perry arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Schottenstein Center announced that the upcoming Katy Perry concert has been rescheduled.

According to the Schottenstein Perry’s concert scheduled for September 7, has been delayed to September 24 because of production issues.

“Due to unavoidable production delays, major elements of my tour stage design could not be available for me to rehearse on until this week,” Perry said in a statement. “I’m sorry for any inconvenience this causes, but hope everyone who sees the show will agree it was worth the wait.”

The venue says all tickets purchased for the September 7 concert will be honored for the new date, and refunds will also available.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s