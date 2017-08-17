Columbus stabbing suspect arrested after foot chase

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A man accused of stabbing another man during a robbery at a Franklinton gas station was arrested after a brief foot chase Thursday morning.

It happened around 1:35am at the Sunoco at 1536 West Broad Street.

Police said the victim was stabbed and his wallet was stolen. The victim followed the suspect after the stabbing.

Officers eventually found the victim in front of a home on North Guilford.

After a foot chase, police arrested 53-year-old Kevin E. Webb and charged him with aggravated robbery.

Police say this is Webb’s 20th time being booked by Columbus police.