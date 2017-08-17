Franklin County Prosecutor: Female serial robber used crime to support drug habit

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman accused of robbing several stores in the central Ohio area, has been indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, Monique Myshay Knekleian, 23, committed seven robberies between July 25 and July 30 in Franklin County in order to support her drug addiction.

Knekleian has been indicted for six felony counts of aggravated robbery, six felony counts of robbery, six felony counts robbery with pecification, one count felony robbery, and one count felony robbery, for a total of twenty counts. The indictment alleges Knekleian robbed the following locations:

July 25- CVS/3506 Gender Road/Columbus

July 26- Walgreens/6320 E. Main Street/Reynoldsburg

July 26- Kroger/4485 Refugee Road/Columbus

July 26- Walgreens/2615 Brice Road/Columbus

July 28- CVS/4548 E. Main Street/Whitehall

July 29- Walgreens/6266 Gender Road/Canal Winchester

July 30- Kroger/6095 Gender Road/Canal Winchester

Arraignment for Knekleian is set August 21.