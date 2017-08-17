Franklin County Prosecutor: Female serial robber used crime to support drug habit

By Published:
Monique Myshay Knekleian

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman accused of robbing several stores in the central Ohio area, has been indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, Monique Myshay Knekleian, 23, committed seven robberies between July 25 and July 30 in Franklin County in order to support her drug addiction.

Knekleian has been indicted for six felony counts of aggravated robbery, six felony counts of robbery, six felony counts robbery with pecification, one count felony robbery, and one count felony robbery, for a total of twenty counts.  The indictment alleges Knekleian robbed the following locations:

July 25- CVS/3506 Gender Road/Columbus

July 26- Walgreens/6320 E. Main Street/Reynoldsburg

July 26- Kroger/4485 Refugee Road/Columbus

July 26- Walgreens/2615 Brice Road/Columbus

July 28- CVS/4548 E. Main Street/Whitehall

July 29- Walgreens/6266 Gender Road/Canal Winchester

July 30- Kroger/6095 Gender Road/Canal Winchester

 

Arraignment for Knekleian is set August 21.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s