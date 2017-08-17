Kings Island offering free admission to police and fire personnel for ‘Fire and Safety’ days

By Published:
(Photo courtesy Kings Island)

MASON, OH (WCMH) — Kings Island is offering free admission to all active fire and police personnel August 25-27 to honor those who protect our community.

According to Kings Island, valid fire and police photo ID must be presented at Kings Island to take advantage of this offer. Fire and police badges and identification cards are accepted only if accompanied by photo ID. As all ID must reference specific fire or police duty, government-only IDs will not be accepted.

Firefighters, EMTs, uniformed police officers, state troopers, border patrol agents, investigators, evidence technicians, firearms examiners, crime lab technicians, 911 dispatchers, correction officers, hand writing examiners, intelligence analysts and investigative assistants all qualify for free admission.

The offer also allows fire and police personnel to purchase admission tickets at a special price of $32 for up to six family members, a savings of $35 off the regular front gate adult admission price.

In addition, guests will have an opportunity to interact with emergency response teams and vehicles.

