Local group travelling to the total eclipse will have their own astrophysicist

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A local Astrophysicist is leading a group tour to Tennessee to see the total eclipse of the sun.

NBC4 talked with Ohio State University visiting scholar and COSI Chief Scientist Dr. Paul Sutter about the trip.

He says August 21 will be like Christmas Day for the group of 50 shadow hunter on Monday in Nashville.

”I want to see totality! Straight up totally selfish not kidding around. I have never seen totality before in my life, only seen pictures of it, this is my best opportunity, so I thought I would bring a whole bunch on people with me as I went down to Nashville,” says Sutter.

Saying they took over an existing Diamond bus tour, for the nearly 380 mile ride that is ending up square in the path of the moon’s shadow.

“I looked what is the best spot and Nashville is the largest city on the path of totality, so I knew they would have plenty of infrastructure, plenty of activities, so I knew I was going to end up in Nashville,” Sutter says.

An added benefit to being under the total eclipse in Nashville, is a narrow time of viewing without the solar-viewing glasses or a pinhole camera.

“Once the moon completely covers up the sun and the corona comes out, then we can take off our glasses and look at it with our naked eyes for about two and a half minutes,” Sutter says.

He says not to fret if you cannot make it to Nashville, Western Kentucky and Carbondale, IL are about the same distance as Nashville. “Here in Columbus we will have about 88 percent coverage from the sun at its peak around 2:30 in the afternoon. It will not get visibly dark, you will not see the corona like you would in totality, instead at peak you will see a crescent sun, and it is only safe to view this with solar-viewing glasses or a pinhole camera,” Sutter says.

The group leaves Sunday morning for Nashville and will be gone about a week.