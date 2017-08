COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are looking for a 12-year-old girl who was last seen around 2pm Thursday.

Amal Jees Ali left on foot in the area of Eakin Road and Wedgewood Drive Thursday afternoon, according to Columbus police.

She is described as a black female standing five feet tall and weighing 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Ali was last seen wearing a dress and a head scarf.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4624.