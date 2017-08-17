New charge filed against man arrested in Worthington child enticement case

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The man originally named as a suspect in a series of alleged child enticement incidents in Worthington is now facing a new charge.

According to court records, Jonathan E. Ringel is charged with a felony count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Documents show the incident happened on August 10 in northwest Columbus.

Police said Ringel drove up to two 10-year-old girls and asked them some questions. One of the girls approached the passenger side of Ringel’s car and noticed that he was masturbating, according to court documents. Police said Ringel then asked the girls if they wanted to try it.

The victims identified Ringel through a photo array.

Ringel is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.

Earlier this week, charges against Ringel related to a series of alleged child enticement incidents were dismissed after prosecutors determined the law used to arrest him was ruled unconstitutional in 2014.

Ringel was convicted in Rockingham County, Virginia on charges of possession of child pornography and taking indecent liberties with minors in 2014. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison but was released after two and half years. His parole was transferred to Ohio to allow him to return to his home.

The Ohio Adult Parole Authority has placed a detainer on Ringel to keep him in custody while they investigate whether he has violated the conditions of his parole. If violations are confirmed, Ringel could be returned to prison in Virginia.