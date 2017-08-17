Stonewall Jackson descendants call for monument’s removal

By Published:
FILE - This Wednesday, June 28, 2017 file photo shows the statue of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. Two men who identify themselves as the great-great-grandsons of Stonewall Jackson are calling for the removal of the statue of the Confederate general in Virginia’s capital city. Jack and Warren Christian say in a letter published by Slate late Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, that the removal of the Jackson statue and other Confederate monuments on Richmond’s famed Monument Avenue will “necessarily further difficult conversations about racial justice.” (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two men who identify themselves as the great-great-grandsons of Stonewall Jackson are calling for the removal of the statue of the Confederate general in Virginia’s capital city.

Jack and Warren Christian say in a letter published by Slate late Wednesday that the removal of the Jackson statue and other Confederate monuments on Richmond’s famed Monument Avenue will “necessarily further difficult conversations about racial justice.”

Jack Christian told The Associated Press on Thursday that the monuments were clearly constructed to be “markers of white supremacy” and “make black people fearful.”

Christian said he’s pleased to see that Mayor Levar Stoney is now saying the city should consider removing or relocating its Confederate statues. The mayor had previously said he thought the monuments should stay but have context added.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s