Suspect falls to death from atop crane at Los Angeles port

By Published:
This frame from video provided by KABC-TV shows a man atop a container loading crane at the Port of Los Angeles, where he climbed after an hours-long high-speed police pursuit of his vehicle in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. The man left his car, climbed to the top of the crane and was sitting there as darkness approached. (KABC-TV via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A suspected car thief has died after he fell from a loading crane over the Port of Los Angeles.

City fire officials say the man fell about 160 feet to his death Wednesday night. It’s not clear whether he jumped or fell.

Police spotted the man driving an SUV reported stolen from a San Bernardino car dealership. They gave chase and ended up at the port, where the unidentified man ditched the car and began climbing the crane. He climbed past the stairs and onto sections with no railing high above the ground and the ocean.

Once perched at the top, the man took off his clothes and shoes.

Police waited below for him, worried that if they approached he might slip or jump.

