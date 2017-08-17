The Wilds welcomes new baby giraffe

CUMBERLAND, OH (WCMH) — The Wilds conservation center announced the birth of a new baby giraffe.

According to The Wilds, Fenny, a male Masai giraffe was born, Saturday, August 5.

The Wilds staff said Fenny is strong, tall, and dark likes his father Raha.

Fenny was up and nursing within four hours of being born and his mother, Savannah, continues to care for her new addition.

Fenny received his name in honor of Dr. Julian Fennessy, the co-founder and co-director of the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, an organization to which The Wilds and the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has provided support.

The Wilds said guests might be able to see Fenny during their Wildside Tours and Open-Air Safari Tours

