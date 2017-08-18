Columbus residents prepare for coming of eclipse

By Published:

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) – In just three days the wait will be over. The total solar eclipse will happen. Emmanuel Ezirum remembers when he watched one as a child.

“I remember seeing my first one when I lived in Nigeria during the 1970’s. I still remember that, that was exciting for us,” said Ezirum.

Ezirum’s friend Rickey Smith said his kids are excited about the eclipse, but he may miss it.

“I’ll probably be sleep when it happens,” said Smith.

Smith said he’s getting his kids ready by making their own eclipse glasses, and giving them rules to follow when it comes.  His son, Anthony Smith is ready.

“You don’t what to put your eyes on it cause it can mess up your eyes,” said Smith.

This is something that has not happened in 99 years in the united states.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s