Columbus residents prepare for coming of eclipse

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) – In just three days the wait will be over. The total solar eclipse will happen. Emmanuel Ezirum remembers when he watched one as a child.

“I remember seeing my first one when I lived in Nigeria during the 1970’s. I still remember that, that was exciting for us,” said Ezirum.

Ezirum’s friend Rickey Smith said his kids are excited about the eclipse, but he may miss it.

“I’ll probably be sleep when it happens,” said Smith.

Smith said he’s getting his kids ready by making their own eclipse glasses, and giving them rules to follow when it comes. His son, Anthony Smith is ready.

“You don’t what to put your eyes on it cause it can mess up your eyes,” said Smith.

This is something that has not happened in 99 years in the united states.