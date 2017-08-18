Deputies return hemp oil to smoke shop, no charges filed

MARYSVILLE, OH (WCMH) — It’s been more than year since agents raided Poor Boys Smoke Shop in Marysville and seized 18 bottles of Cannabidiol oil. Today the property was returned and Union County Prosecutor David Phillips said he has decided not to file any charges.

Poor Boys’ Tom Neal says he feels total vindication.

“We knew we were innocent and we knew that if we played our cards right the truth was going to come out,” Neal said. “We just didn’t think it was going to take this long.”

Neal says the Cannabidiol or CBD that he sells is derived from the stalks of Hemp plants. His oils have only traces, if any, THC, the psychoactive component of marijuana.

“There’s two different CBDs,” Neal says. “There’s CBD that has THC in it that comes from the marijuana plant and there’s CBD that comes from the Hemp plant. The Hemp plant is what we deal with.”

CBD is classified as a Schedule 1 drug but the stalks are not considered marijuana. Proving what part of the plant the oils come from would make prosecuting difficult. So, in this case, the county prosecutor declined to press charges.

CBD oils have been credited by some with medical benefits.

Todd Trimble has used CBD oils to help treat his PTSD. He says there’s no high involved.

“I’m not sure scientifically how it works but I know it helped and I used it for a couple of years,” Trimble said.

Tom Neal believes the return of his property represents a big win for the CBD industry.

“Now that this is over, you’re going to see a lot more stories carrying CBD products because there’s nothing wrong with it,” Neal said.

Neal wouldn’t condemn what happened but wonders why authorities didn’t do more homework before raiding his store. He hopes, now that it’s over, to make up for lost business.

“We have a very good clientele that’s used it and used it for a long time and I’m sure they’re going to come back and start using it again.”