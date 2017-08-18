Eclipse concerns causes Ohio school district to cancel classes

Published:

EFFERSON, OH (AP) – A school district in northeastern Ohio has canceled classes on Monday over concerns about students damaging their eyes while looking at the solar eclipse.

The superintendent of Jefferson Area Local Schools said Thursday that the eclipse could pose a risk to students who view it even inadvertently while at school or on the bus ride home.

The day will be used as a service day for faculty and staff.

Jefferson is about 60 miles northeast of Cleveland. The area will see a partial solar eclipse from about 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.

