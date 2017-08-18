Fate of Confederate statues in question after Charlottesville

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A large rally of white supremacists, neo-Nazis, and Ku Klux Klan members sparked an outburst of violence that resulted in three deaths and several hurt over the weekend.

The image is still in the minds of many, like Susan Murnine-Hughes, who watched it unfold on the news.

“It was just awful, just awful, the violence. The white supremacists are so scary,” said Murnine-Hughes.

Just five days later, a new discussion is underway across the country. Should confederate statues and monuments be taken down? Some took matters into their own hands like you see here in North Carolina.

Just today in Ohio, Franklin took down and handed a confederate monument over to Franklin Township. Franklin Township Trustee Brian Morris told NBC4 Franklin city officials had concerns the confederate monument could cause problems with traffic.

“They did decide to move that, due to the fact that it was Franklin Township’s originally,” said Morris.

Morris said since Franklin Township got a hold of the confederate monument, there’s been a lot of public input on what should happen to it next. Should it be placed in another public space, or placed in a museum? It’s a decision that hasn’t been made just yet.

“To both sides of this, all I have to say is try to be empathetic. It’s a lose lose situation no matter what side you’re on because at the end of the day someone is going to be upset,” said Morris.

Even in Columbus, the Camp Chase Confederate Cemetery is sparking conversation. However, when it comes to removing confederate statues and monuments, some see the benefit in keeping them.

“I think we should know our history, and so for that reason I think some of them should stay, but i do understand they’re hurtful,” said Murnine-Hughes.

Columbus resident Ciara Murphy wants them to go.

“This is not the United States of America. We are not the confederacy. The United States of America has its own war heroes. If you want to honor war heroes, go to cemeteries we have right here in Columbus, Ohio and honor our own fallen heroes,” said Murphy.