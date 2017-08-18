Federal judge delays sentencing Ohio man who plotted US attacks

COLUMBUS (AP) — A federal judge has delayed a sentencing hearing after saying he wants to know more about the state of mind of an Ohio man who admitted he plotted to kill military members in the U.S.

Judge James Graham also wants more information about the process that Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud went through before becoming a U.S. citizen in 2014.

Mohamud was in court Friday to be sentenced when the judge raised the questions about the case and eventually postponed the hearing.

Mohamud’s attorney, Sam Shamansky, said he didn’t know what the delay meant for his client but said he was heartened by the judge’s deliberate approach.

Prosecutors are seeking a 23-year sentence. They say Mohamud was trained in Syria and tried to cover up dangerous terrorist activity.