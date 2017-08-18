Former Dayton Children’s doctor arrested in D.C. on sex charges

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – WDTN is reporting a doctor indicted on sex charges Thursday has been arrested Friday.

Arun Aggarwal was arrested at Dulles International Airport by Homeland Security and the U.S. Marshal Service. Aggarwal had been on a flight from Cleveland to Washington D.C.

Aggarwal is now in custody in Washington D.C. awaiting extradition to Dayton, according to Dayton Police.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck said Thursday in a news conference at his office that Arun Aggarwal was indicted on four counts of gross sexual imposition. Heck said two teenage girls were inappropriately touched and fondled by Aggarwal, who at the time was a doctor at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Heck said the incident happened between December 2014 and November 2015.

The indictment was issued by a Montgomery County grand jury Thursday and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Heck said Aggarwal was a Pediatric Gastroenterologist at Dayton Children’s Hospital. The case was first reported to hospital administrators by two nurse administrators.

Heck praised the nurses and the hospital for their reporting and handling of this incident.

Dayton Children’s Hospital provided a written statement to 2 NEWS about the incident.

We are deeply saddened by this situation and, as we have throughout the investigation, fully support the efforts of the officers and prosecutors in their thorough and intensive investigation. At the same time, we have focused our efforts on strengthening our process in responding to allegations of this nature to ensure families feel safe. These improvements include: Established a new process of having similar concerns reviewed immediately by our child abuse experts, who will ensure that reports are promptly made to the appropriate authorities

Instituted one of the most stringent chaperone policies in the country to reassure parents and patients

Worked with our health care providers to help them do a better job of communicating to children and parents BEFORE they examine a child, so there is no misinterpretation and any questions or concerns can be managed prior to the exam. The safety of our patients is our top priority. We want to assure parents that we will not tolerate any actions which could impact our quality of care or breach the trust placed in us by patients, parents and the community.