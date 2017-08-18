Group calls for removal of Christopher Columbus statue downtown

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police will be a little more watchful of the Christopher Columbus statue that sits at city hall.

This comes on the eve of a protest from people who want to see the statue removed.

Tynan Krakoff is the lead organizer of Showing Up For Racial Justice who it putting on this rally and said it this statue represents some of the bad in American history.

“We’re calling on the city council, the mayor and the city of Columbus to remove the statue,” said Krakoff.

A Columbus Police sergeant said an officer will monitor the area around where the statue stands to make sure no one gets the idea to damage or try to take it down.

He goes on to say they are taking this precaution because of what happened in Charlottesville, Virginia last weekend.

The reason for the rally has some people in Columbus split just like the rest of the nation.

“If people want to come down and say that they don’t appreciate his statue being here then I’m all for it as long as it’s peaceful,” said Columbus resident Gayle Kuhr.

Another resident Joe Osterfeld said, “There are certainly reasons why you would want to remove something, but the Christopher Columbus statue, I’m not sure I see a reason why.”

Some people even question what’s next.

The organizer event said he would support changing the name of the city.

“We know that’s it’s much harder the name, but we would support that too.”

He goes on to say they do not plan to touch or damage the statue.

They want the rally to be peaceful and respectful, but they want to get their message across.

“We hope that the mayor and city council makes the right choice,” said Krakoff.

Columbus Police will not be changing any patrols during the rally unless becomes violent.