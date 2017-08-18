Ohio University to allow beer sales at football games

ATHENS, OH (AP) – Ohio University will allow beer sales during football games starting this season.

The Columbus Dispatch reports school officials announced the new policy this week.

Officials say the decision comes after feedback from customer surveys. The state’s Division of Liquor Control must issue a permit before suds can flow at Peden Stadium during Bobcat home games.

Beer won’t be sold on the student side of the stadium, but that won’t prohibit students from taking beer to their seats. Beer has been sold the previous three seasons in areas exclusive to university donors. The school will add an alcohol-free zone for fans.

Ohio’s five other Mid-American Conference schools sell beer during football games.

Ohio State University raised $1.1 million after it began selling beer throughout Ohio Stadium last season.