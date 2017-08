PARKVILLE, Australia (NBC News) — Scientists may have found a cure, for the peanut allergy.

The experimental treatment combines a probiotic with small daily doses of peanut protein.

It was tested on a group of Australian children four years ago.

After 18 months — more than 80 percent no longer showed symptoms of peanut allergy.

Now a follow up study finds the majority of these children are still able to eat peanuts without an allergic reaction.