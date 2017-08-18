Two-week-old orphaned piglet comforts kitten friend as she suffers seizure

WOODSTOWN, NJ (INSIDE EDITION) — Sometimes, all it takes is a friend.
Batman, an orphaned piglet living at the Rancho Relaxo rescue in Woodstown, N.J., could be seen comforting his kitten friend Sriracha as the feline had a seizure in a video posted to Instagram.
Sriracha has been diagnosed with a neurological disorder called cerebellar hypoplasia.
As a result of her condition, she has problems walking and keeping her balance. She also has frequent seizures, according to the rescue.
But the 2-week-old piglet could be seen the video cuddling up on his friend, and even holding the shaking kitten.
Sriracha is our special needs foster kitten. She has a neurological disorder called CH. Feline cerebellar hypoplasia is a non-progressive, non-contagious neurological condition that results in walking and balance problems. Sriracha has also experienced seizures due to her condition. The last two days have been HORRIBLE. She has had two seizures. Usually when this happens, she becomes slightly "off" for a few days. Batman is our rescued orphan piglet. He is less than two weeks old now. He has been extra attached to Sriracha today. I swear he knows she has had a bad couple of days and feels the need to comfort her. This is why I do what I do. This is why my entire life is dedicated to the animals. They are the most beautiful things on this planet.
