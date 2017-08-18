Two-week-old orphaned piglet comforts kitten friend as she suffers seizure

By Published:

WOODSTOWN, NJ (INSIDE EDITION) — Sometimes, all it takes is a friend.

Batman, an orphaned piglet living at the Rancho Relaxo rescue in Woodstown, N.J., could be seen comforting his kitten friend Sriracha as the feline had a seizure in a video posted to Instagram.

Sriracha has been diagnosed with a neurological disorder called cerebellar hypoplasia.

As a result of her condition, she has problems walking and keeping her balance. She also has frequent seizures, according to the rescue.

But the 2-week-old piglet could be seen the video cuddling up on his friend, and even holding the shaking kitten.

Sriracha is our special needs foster kitten. She has a neurological disorder called CH. Feline cerebellar hypoplasia is a non-progressive, non-contagious neurological condition that results in walking and balance problems. Sriracha has also experienced seizures due to her condition. The last two days have been HORRIBLE. She has had two seizures. Usually when this happens, she becomes slightly "off" for a few days. Batman is our rescued orphan piglet. He is less than two weeks old now. He has been extra attached to Sriracha today. I swear he knows she has had a bad couple of days and feels the need to comfort her. This is why I do what I do. This is why my entire life is dedicated to the animals. They are the most beautiful things on this planet.

A post shared by Caitlin Cimini (@boochaces) on

“He has been extra attached to Sriracha today,” rescue founder Caitlin Cimini wrote. “I swear he knows she has had a bad couple of days and feels the need to comfort her.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s