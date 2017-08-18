Two-week-old orphaned piglet comforts kitten friend as she suffers seizure

WOODSTOWN, NJ (INSIDE EDITION) — Sometimes, all it takes is a friend.

Batman, an orphaned piglet living at the Rancho Relaxo rescue in Woodstown, N.J., could be seen comforting his kitten friend Sriracha as the feline had a seizure in a video posted to Instagram.

Sriracha has been diagnosed with a neurological disorder called cerebellar hypoplasia.

As a result of her condition, she has problems walking and keeping her balance. She also has frequent seizures, according to the rescue.

But the 2-week-old piglet could be seen the video cuddling up on his friend, and even holding the shaking kitten.

“He has been extra attached to Sriracha today,” rescue founder Caitlin Cimini wrote. “I swear he knows she has had a bad couple of days and feels the need to comfort her.”