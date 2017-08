COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a woman was hit by a vehicle early Friday morning.

The incident happened just after 3 am near the corner of East Weber Road and Azelda Street.

Police say a woman was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

They believe she was walking in the street when she was hit.

Weber Road is closed both directions between Azelda Street and Hiawatha Street.

The incident is under investigation.