Find your perfect pet with Clear the Shelter today

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — If you’re looking for a furry friend to add to your family, there’s no better time to do so than today.

NBC4 has partnered with area animal rescues for Clear the Shelter to find forever homes for as many pets as possible in one day.

Last year, more than 53,000 pets found new homes during the nationwide Clear the Shelter campaign. Adopting a pet is simple: All you have to do is go to a participating shelter today, find your future pet and fill out the adoption paperwork. Each cat or dog’s adoption fees will either be reduced or waived entirely.

The following Central Ohio shelters are participating in Clear the Shelter:

Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center – 4340 Tamarack Blvd., Columbus, OH

Fairfield County Dog Adoption Center and Shelter – 1715 Granville Pike, Lancaster, OH

Fayette County Humane Society – 153 S. Main St. #3, Washington Court House, OH

Humane Society of Delaware County – 4920 OH-37, Delaware, OH

Hardin County Dog Shelter – 49 Jones Road, Kenton, OH

Union County Humane Society – 16540 County Home Road, Marysville, OH