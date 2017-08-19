Logan man killed in early morning crash

Published:

LANCASTER, OH (WCMH) — A Logan man is dead after a two-vehicle accident in Fairfield County.

According to the Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident happened on Main Street in Lancaster around 5:30am Sunday. Brandon Ogg, 29, was riding a motorcycle east on Main Street in Lancaster, when he attempted to go around a sanitation truck. The sanitation truck, operated by 44-year-old Chad Reedy of Thornville, was turning left at the time.

Ogg’s motorcycle struck the double yellow line and struck the left side of the truck. Ogg was ejected from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Reedy did not sustain any injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

