CAMBRIDGE, OH (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Natural Rescources has removed a painting of Confederate general John Hunt Morgan from Salt Fork Lodge.

The Daily Jeffersonian reports General Morgan led a raid through Ohio in 1863, moving through Guernsey County before being captured near East Liverpool.

“We decided to take the painting down in light of recent events,” Matt Eiselstein of ODNR told the Daily Jeff. “The painting, done on canvas, was carefully removed from the wall and is currently being safely stored.”