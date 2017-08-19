Police: Truck driver in Ohio crash blacked out after heroin use

CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say the driver of a semi-tractor trailer who lost consciousness while on heroin faces charges after his truck hit an interstate guardrail.

The crash on Interstate 74 temporarily closed the westbound lanes in Green Township Friday evening.

Authorities say 28-year-old Scotty R. Kinmon of Crittenden, Kentucky, blacked out after taking heroin. They say his tractor trailer rolled backward and then jackknifed and hit the guardrail. Other motorists rescued him.

A sheriff’s deputy and a Green Township police officer administered an opioid antidote and Kinmon responded.

He was taken to a local hospital and then to the county justice center, where he’s awaiting arraignment on charges of impaired driving and other motor vehicle offenses.

It wasn’t immediately known if he’s represented by a lawyer.