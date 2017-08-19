Shelter pets find happy homes during Clear the Shelters

COLUMBUS (WMCH) — Exciting day for hundreds of dog and cat lovers across Central Ohio. Several shelters across Ohio participated in Clear The Shelters Day, a nationwide event that helps puppies and kittens find new homes.

Dozens of dogs at the Franklin County Dog Shelter went home with their new families today and had huge smiles on their faces.

.@FranklinCoDog mad rush for all the cute puppies for #ClearTheSheltersDay. Is your forever dog here? pic.twitter.com/pX9lZkZVCR — Tyler Carter (@TylerCarterNews) August 19, 2017

Tammy Showalter woke up to wait in line bright and early Saturday morning before the shelter opened, hoping the puppy she had her eyes and heart set on was ready to meet his mama.

“There is a gorgeous five month old puppy with perfect coloring and looked so gentle,” said Showalter.

A few hours later she was united with her new puppy, Sonic, a 5-month-old Boxer.

“It was totally worth coming here early. He’s perfect,” said Showalter.”He is so soft and calm and sweet. Look at those eyes. How cute is that.”

She isn’t the only one going home with a new friend today.

“I have always been a dog person and especially when you are rescuing them instead of buying one.”

As of 5pm Saturday, 92 dogs had been adopted as part of the Clear the Shelters at our partner locations in Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Hardin, and Union counties.