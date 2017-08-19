Three injured in Athens County crash

By Published:

ATHENS, OH (WCMH) — Three people are hospitalized after a car crash in Athens.

According to the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Daniel Scott Brown, 30, of Glouster, was driving a Ford Focus east on US Route 50 around 11:58pm Friday when the car went off the right side of the road. The car hit a right-of-way fence, a fallen tree and a large tree before coming to a rest.

Brown was airlifted by MedFlight to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, as were his two passengers, Christoper Losey, 35, and Brittany Spears, 27, both of Glouster.

The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said alcohol is suspected as a contributing factor to the crash and that none of the car’s occupants were wearing safety belts.

The crash remains under investigation.

