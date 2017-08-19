Traffic delays expected as OSU move-in day gets under way

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Welcome back, Buckeyes! Saturday is move-in day at The Ohio State University as another school year is set to begin.

About 75,000 students will move into the dorms on campus Saturday.

If you’re headed out of the house a little later in the day, expect to encounter heavy traffic around campus.

Most Buckeye families will be using State Route 315, which will contribute to heavy traffic in both directions near the Ackerman Road and Lane Avenue exits.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area around campus if at all possible.

You can check real-time traffic alerts on nbc4i.com and on the NBC4 mobile app, available for Android and iOS devices.

