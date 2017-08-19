Two people injured after deputy-involved chase in Newark

NEWARK, OH (WCMH) — Two people were hospitalized after a report of shots fired during a deputy-involved chase in Licking County.

According to Licking County 911 dispatchers, deputies were involved in a pursuit in Newark near East Main Street and Dayton Road when there was a report of shots fired at about 6:17pm, Saturday.

Dispatchers say two people were transported to an area hospital but it is unclear as to who was injured and the cause.

Deputies continue to investigate.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.