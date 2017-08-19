US Marshals announce top-wanted fugitives

FRANKLIN CO., OH (WCMH) — The United States Marshals Service has issued a new list of most-wanted fugitives in Central Ohio.

Anyone with information about any of these fugitives is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and rewards may be available for tips that lead to the arrests of these individuals.

Tony Harmon

Harmon is wanted by the Columbus Division of Police for felonious assault. Harmon is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is around 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

Maxie Murphy

Murphy is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for violating the terms of her probation. Murphy is described as a white female with green eyes and brown hair. She is about 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

Andre Silvera

Silvera is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for abduction and domestic violence charges. Silvera is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is about 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs around 195 pounds.

James Willis

Willis is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for violating the terms of his probation. Willis is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is about 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds.