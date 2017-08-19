Worthington removes marker memorializing birthplace of Confederate general

WORTHINGTON, OH (WCMH) — The front of an historic building in Worthington looks a little different after the city removed a marker memorializing the birthplace of a Confederate general.

The marker was removed from Ripley House after the City of Worthington obtained permission from the property owner.

Brigadier General Roswell Ripley was born at his family’s home in Worthington in 1825. He attended West Point and served in the Mexican War, Seminole Wars and the Confederate Army. Ripley headed the defense of the harbor of Charleston, South Carolina and served for the entirety of the Civil War.

The City of Worthington issued the following statement about the removal of the marker:

Worthington seeks to be a community that promotes tolerance, respect and inclusion so we, with the permission of the owner of the property where the sign was located, have removed the marker. We will seek to discuss as a community how to best represent Worthington’s ties to the Civil War, which include underground railroad ‘stations’ and Union soldiers who fought in the Battle of Shiloh in addition to being the birthplace of Roswell Ripley.”

The removal of the marker comes after violence broke out at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia last week. One woman who was protesting against the white nationalist groups in attendance was killed when a James Alex Fields Jr. drove his car into a crowd of counter protesters.

