Homicide detectives investigating after body found in north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found in north Columbus Sunday morning.

Officers and medics were dispatched to the 1800 block of Belcher Drive around 7:20am Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man unresponsive. The victim had a severe head wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to dispatchers with the Columbus Division of Police, officers are considering the death suspicious and homicide detectives are on scene.

No other information was immediately available.

