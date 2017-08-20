Man killed in east Columbus motorcycle crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in east Columbus.

The crash happened around 12:30am Sunday at the intersection of Stelzer Road and East 7th Avenue. According to the Columbus Division of Police, John Wharton, 29, was riding a motorcycle north on Stelzer Road at a high rate of speed and lost control of the motorcycle. The bike went off the roadway into a ditch and struck a small culvert.

Wharton was ejected from the motorcycle. He was transported to OSU East Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The crash remains under investigation.